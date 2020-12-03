VICTORIA -- The British Columbia government is doubling its rebates for customers who install electric-vehicle charging stations.

The province announced Thursday that homeowners can get a rebate of up to 50 per cent of the cost of buying and installing an EV charging station in their home, up to a maximum of $700. The previous rebate for homeowners was capped at $350.

Workplaces and residents of condos or apartments that buy and install an EV station can also apply for a rebate of up to 50 per cent of their costs, up to a maximum of $4,000 per charger. The previous rebate limit for these “Level 2” charging stations was $2,000.

Applications for the new rebates open Dec. 4 and are available here.

“B.C. has the strongest uptake in electric vehicle adoption across Canada, and we’re positioning ourselves to become leaders in the EV industry,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, in a statement Thursday.

“We’re making it easier and more affordable for people to make the switch to electric vehicles and supporting new jobs for electricians and trades workers across B.C,” Ralston added.

The CleanBC rebate program also offers up to five hours of free consultations with an EV charging station advisor for condos, apartments and workplaces.

“Making electric vehicles more affordable is good for the climate, helps people and supports businesses looking for ways to reduce costs and pollution,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “People in British Columbia recognize that cleaner transportation means healthier communities and expanded opportunities as part of CleanBC.”

B.C.’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Act requires all light-duty cars and trucks sold in the province to be zero-emission vehicles by 2040.