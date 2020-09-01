VICTORIA -- Dozens of new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are coming to Vancouver Island.

Twenty-eight Level 2 EV charging stations are being added to the island’s supply through funding from all three levels of government.

The charging stations will be added to communities in the mid-island, including Nanaimo, Parksville, Courtenay, Comox, Tofino, Ucluelet, Cumberland and Campbell River.

The 28 charging stations are being built at a cost of approximately $688,000, with the B.C. government providing $230,00, the federal government contributing $275,000 and local governments investing more than $183,000.

“Expanding electric vehicle stations across Vancouver Island will make clean transportation options more viable to more people,” said Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in a statement Tuesday.

The use of public EV charging stations has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, after dropping roughly 40 per cent due to COVID-19.

Including the 28 EV charging stations announced Tuesday, the province says it plans to add 83 new charging stations across B.C., more than doubling the current 70 that are available across the province as of July.

Vancouver Island’s new charging stations are located in these communities:

City of Nanaimo (four stations)

Comox Valley Regional District (four stations)

City of Courtenay (three stations)

Town of Comox (one station)

City of Cumberland (two stations)

City of Campbell River (one station)

Resort Municipality of Ucluelet (two stations)

District of Tofino (one station)

Regional District of Nanaimo (10 stations)*

*Locations will include: Lantzville, Nanaimo, Parksville (three stations), Qualicum Beach, Electoral Area B (Decanso Bay Regional Park), Electoral Area E (Nanoose Place Community Centre), Electoral Area G (French Creek Marina), Electoral Area H (Lighthouse Community Hall)