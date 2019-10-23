Recycling deposits for nearly all non-alcoholic beverage containers will double from five cents to 10 cents starting next month, according to recycling operator Return-It.

The increase is intended to encourage British Columbians to recycle their beverage containers and keep them out of landfills and oceans.

"Raising the deposit value will provide additional incentive for consumers to return their beverage containers," said Allen Langdon, president and CEO of Return-It, in a news release Wednesday.

"B.C. is already a leader when it comes to protecting our environment and being at the forefront of industry product stewardship. The increase we are announcing today is an important step forward to optimize our system and increase recovery rates."

As of Nov. 1, a 10-cent deposit will be available for all ready-to-drink beverage containers, such as for soft drinks, juice, water, sports drinks and energy drinks. According to Return-It, these types of drinks make up roughly 80 per cent of all beverage containers the organization receives.

To receive the deposit, residents must drop off their recycling at a Return-It depot or retail location, like any Bottle Depot on the island.

"We need to do all we can to prevent plastics and other waste from getting into our oceans and waterways," said Alison Wood, co-founder of Ocean Ambassadors Canada, in the news release.

Last week, Return-It opened a state-of-the-art automatic recycling facility in Tofino. The refurbished shipping container facility accepts unsorted bags of recycling and can send deposits to users online.