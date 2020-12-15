VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan said Tuesday that the province was committed to enforcing COVID-19 health orders across British Columbia, as he celebrated the first shipment of vaccines to be distributed in the Lower Mainland.

The vaccines are destined for health-care workers in the Vancouver and Fraser health authorities, while more doses of the immunization are expected to reach other regions of B.C. as early as next week.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, Horgan said that the province was "beefing up enforcement" for anyone who may be fined for contravening health orders – though he added the 'vast majority of British Columbians" were doing their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Some are not prepared to bend a little bit of their personal lives" to protect the health of their communities, the premier said.

He noted that anyone who is ticketed for breaking COVID-19 health orders is allowed to appeal their fine and has the right to due process. However, he stressed that those who were ultimately ticketed will face stiff penalties.

"Please, British Columbians, I want you to have a great holiday season but I also want you to be safe," he said.

At the same time, Horgan said he was optimistic about B.C.’s course through the pandemic as the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived in the province.

However, since the first immunization doses are earmarked for health-care workers, the premier said that residents must "redouble" their efforts to keep themselves and their communities safe from the virus.

"Keep in mind that this (the vaccines) is a scarce resource in present times," he said, urging British Columbians to keep social circles small, continue physical distancing and where masks when in indoor public spaces.

As many health-care workers continue to call for pandemic pay bonuses that were promised during the early days of the virus, Horgan says that the government is still working on delivering the payments.

He admitted that the process has taken too long and that the province needs to "recognize that our workforce went above and beyond the call when we didn’t know what the future was going to be like."

He apologized for the delay and said that the payments were not being abandoned and will eventually reach any health-care workers who have not yet received their bonuses.