VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has tabled legislation to provide British Columbians with COVID-19 relief payments of up to $1,000 for families and $500 for individuals.

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson announced the legislation Tuesday, following through on a B.C. NDP campaign promise that was a central plank of the party’s Oct. 24 election platform.

Starting on Dec. 18, British Columbians can apply for the COVID-19 benefit payment online.

Individuals earning less than $62,500 a year will qualify for a one-time $500 deposit, while those earning less than $87,000 will qualify for a reduced amount.

Families, including single parents with children, who earn less than $125,000 annually will qualify for a one-time payment of $1,000. Families earning less than $175,000 will qualify for a reduced benefit.

“We expect that people will receive a direct deposit within a number of days of their application,” Robinson said in a news conference Tuesday.

Robinson said she expects many British Columbians who apply on or near the Dec. 18 start date will receive their payments before Christmas.

“We expect hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to have their benefit deposited directly into their bank accounts before the end of this year,” she added.

The benefit program is expected to cost the province between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion.

The province will use 2019 income tax data to determine who qualifies for the benefit and for how much.

The province has yet to lay out in detail how the sliding scale for payments will work. But Robinson said, as an example, a two-adult family earning $174,500 annually would qualify for a one-time payment of just $10.

“With the weather growing colder and holidays approaching, we know this can mean an especially hard time for people,” Robinson said.

“This will give people some breathing room and peace of mind,” she added.