VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the past 24 hours Friday.

The update brings B.C.’s total number of coronavirus cases to 2,315 and total death toll to 127.

Meanwhile, 73 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19, 20 of whom require intensive care.

Health officials say there have been no new outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities since Thursday. Currently, 16 facilities and five acute-care units continue to manage outbreaks.

As of Friday, outbreaks at three chicken processing facilities in the Lower Mainland and at the Mission Institution prison continue.

However, no additional cases have been seen at the poultry facilities or prison in the past 24 hours, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Health officials are reminding British Columbians to continue following provincial health guidelines, like physical distancing, frequent hand washing and regular sanitizing of high-touch surfaces.

“Physical distancing is here to stay. We must continue to keep a safe physical distance from anyone outside of our household,” said Henry and Dix in a joint statement Friday.

Health officials also stress that it is important that no one leave the house if they are feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, as the weather improves, non-essential travel is still discouraged at this time.

“Travelling anywhere increases the likelihood of making us an unintentional carrier for COVID-19. While essential travel must continue, personal travel needs to be minimized, wherever possible,” said Henry and Dix.

This is a developing story, more to come