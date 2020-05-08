VICTORIA -- B.C. Premier John Horgan and Finance Minister Carole James will answer British Columbians’ questions on the province’s reopening plans at a live virtual town hall meeting Friday.

The town hall begins at 2:30 p.m. and is being livestreamed on this page below.

Any British Columbian looking to submit a question can do so online here.

“During the live event, your first name, community and question will be shared with the premier and minister for the purpose of responding,” says the B.C. government.

Horgan, alongside provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, first announced B.C.’s reopening plans on Wednesday.

The announcement touched upon retail and restaurant reopening’s, the future of school programs and child care, and the possibility of expanding ones social circle to roughly double current levels.

The easing of restrictions will officially take place next week, just ahead of the May long weekend.

A full look at B.C.’s reopening plans can be found online here.

As the province looks towards gradually reopening, health officials announced an approximate timeline for restarting surgeries that were cancelled due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, health officials said that elective surgeries would begin again on May 15.

To work through a backlog of approximately 30,000 surgeries that were lost due to the coronavirus, the province says that it will be increasing operating room hours and extending procedures into Saturdays and Sundays.

Further details and an approximate timeline for restarting surgeries in B.C. can be found online here.