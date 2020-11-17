Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Rapid testing identifies 70 per cent of COVID-19 positive passengers within 48 hours of arriving at airport: study
Head of WHO praises Canada's anti-COVID response; warns vaccine won't be a panacea
Is there any benefit to receiving multiple COVID-19 vaccines?
Ontario reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases
Scientists study app as possible way to track COVID-19 vaccine safety
Mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds, preliminary lab study finds
Simple messages and coherent policy needed to clear up COVID confusion: experts
Lacking clarity on scope of study into feds' pandemic response, Pfizer concerned about implications for COVID-19 program
Surgeon shares ingenious tip to prevent glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask
Moderna exec says storage temperature a big advantage for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
U.S. nurse says dying COVID-19 patients spent last minutes insisting virus isn't real
Canadian military prepares to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Nunavut premier warns overcrowding could worsen COVID-19 outbreak
Swiss cheesed off over COVID-19 threat to fondue conviviality