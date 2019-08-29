

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Police have arrested two Campbell River men on child pornography charges.

Campbell River RCMP say the investigation dates back to March, when the RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation Unit gave information to the Campbell River RCMP about suspected child pornography detected by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say IP addresses attached to the images were matched to a residence in the Campbell River area.

A search warrant was executed on the home in May and police say several digital devices were seized.

After examination, police say enough evidence was gleaned to approve charges for possession of child pornography against two residents of the home.

Two men, aged 22 and 49, were arrested on Aug. 23 by the Campbell River major crime unit. Both have been released with strict conditions and a promise to appear in court on Sept. 9

“When we are alerted to these types of investigations in our area by our provincial and national child exploitation unit partners, it reminds us that the internet provides the opportunity for these types of crime to occur in any town at any time, even here in Campbell River," said Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Dave Johnson in a news release Thursday.

"Holding people accountable for these types of actions requires a determined investigation that takes time and commitment to conduct thoroughly."