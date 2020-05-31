VANCOUVER -- A serious crash involving a motorcycle on Vancouver Island's West Shore turned fatal on Sunday.

The BC Coroners Service tells CTV News Vancouver Island it has been called to the scene on Six Mile Road to investigate.

The collision sent three people to the hospital, according to West Shore RCMP. BC Emergency Health Services said one person was transported in critical condition.

Police said they were called to the crash around 2:45 p.m. They closed Six Mile Road between Old Island Highway and Atkins Road for several hours while officers investigated. Drive BC listed the estimated reopening time for the road as 8 p.m. Sunday.

The BC Coroners Service will work to determine how, where, when and by what means the person died.

Video from the scene showed a motorcycle lying on the side of the road behind police tape. Firefighters and paramedics could also be seen at the scene.

Three ambulances responded to the scene, according to BC EHS.