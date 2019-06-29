

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are investigating after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station Saturday morning.

The incident took place just after 10 a.m. Police were called to the Chevron at Quadra Street and Cloverdale Avenue for reports that a man had pulled a gun on the people inside.

Officers say the man ran away after attempting to rob the store. They say no one was hurt and they aren't sure if the suspect took any money.

Police describe the suspect as a man standing roughly 5'9", with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attempted robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

Saturday's robbery attempt comes just one month after Saanich police responded to a string of three armed robberies in the city.

Police arrested Randall Mincer, the suspect in all three robberies, at the end of May. He is facing charges related to robberies at a bank and two nearby convenience stores, all of which involved a handgun being shown.