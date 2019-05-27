

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are investigating two robberies involving guns over the weekend.

The first robbery took place around 5:15 a.m. Saturday at the 7-Eleven near Burnside Road and Harriet Road.

Police say a man entered the store, approached an employee while holding a gun and demanded money. After his demands were met, the man then left on foot heading west on Burnside Road, police said.

The man is described as white and approximately 40 years old. He was wearing a black leather jacket with a hoodie underneath , dark pants, shoes and sunglasses, according to police.

The second robbery happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Carey Road and Harriet Road.

Police say that a woman and a man with a gun entered the store, walked up to the counter where two employees were and demanded money.

The pair left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and some cigarettes.

The man is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, skinny and about 5' 8" tall.

The woman is described as between 6' and 6' 3" tall, skinny and wearing a black jacket with a D/C logo on the front. She covered her face with a bandana, according to police.

None of the store employees were injured in either robbery.

Police have not ruled out that the robberies may be connected.

Anyone with information about these two robberies is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.