Police have identified the suspect in a string of armed robberies at a Saanich bank and two nearby convenience stores.

Randall Mincer, 52, is now facing charges in all three incidents after his arrest in downtown Victoria on Thursday afternoon.

The first robbery occurred on May 25 and the spree ended with Wednesday’s robbery at the TD Bank in Tillicum Shopping Centre.

In all three robberies a handgun was brandished.

Fast confirmed to CTV News that a handgun recovered Wednesday outside the bank was a replica firearm.

Mincer is scheduled to appear in court in Victoria today at 2 p.m.