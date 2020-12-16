VICTORIA -- Two alleged "porch pirates" have been arrested just days after parcels were swiped from homes in Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP say a woman, 31, and a man, 33, have been arrested for two alleged thefts on Dec. 9, as well as one on Nov. 3.

The first theft took place at a home on Latimer Road around 10:45 a.m. and the second occurred less than an hour later at a home on Howard Avenue. The Nov. 3 theft was reported at a home on Rosstown Road, say police.

Mounties say that home security footage of all three thefts was crucial for the investigation, as well as tips from the community.

Information collected by investigators then led police to two suspects who were located during a vehicle stop earlier this week.

The man, a Nanaimo resident, was arrested during the vehicle stop on three counts of theft under $5,000. The woman, of no fixed address, was arrested for two counts of theft under $5,000.

Police say that during the arrest, officers found a collapsible baton and a small quantity of illegal drugs on the man. A search of the man’s vehicle also led to the discovery of several pieces of mail that are believed to be stolen, say police. No parcels were found inside the car.

Nanaimo RCMP say that further charges are pending against the man for possessing the baton and drugs. More charges could be recommended if the mail turns out to be stolen, add police.

Meanwhile, the man has had his driver’s licence suspended and seized as he was currently serving a five-month driving prohibition when police conducted their vehicle stop.

"This was an excellent aggressive investigation which utilized various means to gather pertinent information" said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"The public and media were very helpful as a number of tips were received that helped move the investigation along," he said.

The pair have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in March 2021.