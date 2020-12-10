VICTORIA -- Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s help finding an alleged porch pirate.

The Nanaimo RCMP released a video Thursday of a woman allegedly stealing a parcel from the front door of a home in central Nanaimo.

The incident was captured on security camera Wednesday at 10:46 a.m., police said.

The homeowners were expecting a parcel of household items to be delivered that morning.

At 9:30 a.m., the couple received a notice on their security system that the parcel had been delivered. They received another notification at 10:46 a.m. when the parcel was taken, prompting them to check the video.

Police are looking for a woman, approximately 30 to 45 years old, with long blonde hair. Investigators say she was a passenger in a small, blue four-door vehicle.

The RCMP are warning the public that incidents like these are likely to increase over the holiday season.

Police are urging the public to have parcels delivered when they are home, or have them delivered to a workplace, friend’s or neighbour’s home.

Anyone with information on the alleged theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.