VICTORIA -- RCMP say that a man who is identified as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of one woman near Ladysmith over the weekend has been arrested.

The five-day manhunt came to an end late Wednesday morning after police arrested the man on an unrelated matter. He now remains in custody on Vancouver Island.

Mounties say they are not releasing the identity or location of the man at this time, as charges have not yet been laid in connection to the hit-and-run.

The crash occurred on Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ladysmith.

Police say the suspect is believed to have been driving a Ford F150 truck when he crossed the highway median and collided with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old woman and mother of two, was pronounced dead at the scene.

First responders also treated four other people at the scene of the crash, two of whom were transported to hospital.

An online fundraiser has since been created to support the family of the woman.

After the collision occurred, police say they believe the suspect fled the scene on foot before stealing a vehicle to leave the area.

Investigators found the stolen vehicle on Sunday but at the time the man remained at large. One day later, the man contacted police and said that he planned to turn himself in. He never appeared, however.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.