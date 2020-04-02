VICTORIA -- In a small space underneath Saanich’s Fire Hall #1, there’s a group of municipal employees working hard to keep Saanich safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When in full swing, nearly 40 staff are working on planning and responding to the outbreak.

“It’s been going very well. Initially we activated a level one [response] then we gradually built to a level three,” said Maegan Thompson, emergency program officer with the District of Saanich.

“Right now, we are at a level two response so we have somewhere between 10 and 15 staff supporting the municipal response right now.”

When Saanich was at a level 3 response, a lot of work was completed from within the walls of this war room. Some of those tasks planned here could be seen in the community, like the coordination of closures of municipal playgrounds, restricting access to municipal buildings or just educational signage placed around the community.

There are 150 Saanich Municipal staff members who are trained to work in this emergency coordination centre, coming from nine different departments.

Some of that work includes working collaboratively with the B.C. government to support the use of local facilities for provincial operations, such as the COVID-19 assessment centre at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

“We are definitely following the advice from the provincial health officer and the recommendations and orders that are coming from the province,” said Kelsie McLeod, information officer with the District of Saanich.

Provincial health authorities say we will likely have to monitor and prevent transmission of the virus until a vaccine is found. When that will be is unknown.

“We’re in it for the long haul and the message we want residents to hear and to know from us is that we have a plan in place and we are here for you,” said McLeod.

“We’re ready to support you for as long as it takes.”