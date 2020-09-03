VICTORIA -- For a third time this week, a man wielding a knife attempted to rob someone in the West Shore.

The most recent incident occurred around 12:26 a.m. Thursday on a foot bridge near the Galloping Goose Trail, by the intersection of Belmont Road and Kuper Avenue in Colwood.

Police say a man was walking on the bridge when he was approached by another man riding a bike.

The bicycle-rider then dismounted and pulled out a knife, demanding the victim’s wallet. The man called police and refused to hand over his wallet, at which point the other man mounted his bicycle and road away.

The man was last seen riding on the Galloping Goose Trail towards Sooke Road in the direction of a nearby Denny’s Restaurant.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the man had fled the area. Police say the victim was not harmed during the incident.

Earlier this week, West Shore RCMP issued a release warning of two similar knife-point robberies.

The first incident took place on Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 700-block of Peat Road in Langford. At the time, the victim was walking when he was robbed at knife-point.

One day later, on Aug. 31, police say a man was robbed by someone brandishing a knife and riding a bicycle in the West Shore Town Centre parking lot, located at 2955 Phipps Rd.

Police say all three victims describe a similar person in each robbery.

The man is described as a white male in his mid-20’s with a slim build who stands roughly 5’ 10”. He has blonde hair and was riding a black “low rider”-style bicycle that is likely BMX branded. During the most recent incident he was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball cap that was on backwards. He was also carrying a black backpack.

“West Shore RCMP is continuing this investigation along with two similar reports of robberies that took place earlier this week,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Thursday.

“We have canvassed the area at all three scenes and have received tips from the public. We continue to follow up on leads, however, no arrests have been made at this time and the suspect is still outstanding,” she said.

Anyone with information on any of the three robberies or the man is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.