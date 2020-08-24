VICTORIA -- A 23-year-old man who is prohibited from driving in B.C. is facing several charges after he was allegedly spotted driving dangerously in Langford on Saturday.

According to the West Shore RCMP, police first received a report of the driver around 7:15 p.m.

A caller told police that they had seen a white Ford F350 pick-up truck “racing back and forth” near the 3100-block of Humpback Road. The driver was allegedly yelling at people as he drove and was reportedly seen crashing into a tree and driving away.

One witness was able to give police the licence plate of the truck and soon after Mounties located the vehicle travelling on Langford Parkway near Leigh Road.

Police pulled over the vehicle and found that the driver was banned from driving in B.C. and had two shotguns in the truck, one of which was sawed off.

Police say the man was breaking his ban on driving, breaching a court-imposed curfew and contravening a court-ordered ban on weapons possession.

Mounties say Garrett Tunkow is facing charges of driving while prohibited, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a prohibited weapon and failure to comply with release conditions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that he may also face additional charges, including impaired driving. He is currently being held in police custody until his next court date.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the witnesses in this investigation our officers were able to locate the truck and get it off the road,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP, in a release Monday.

“Help keep your neighbourhood safe by reporting crime and suspicious activity right away.”