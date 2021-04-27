VICTORIA -- Island Health is notifying parents of three Vancouver Island schools of recent COVID-19 exposures.

Exposures have taken place at Spectrum Community School in Saanich, Cowichan Valley Open Learning in Duncan and at Departure Bay Elementary in Nanaimo, according to the health authority.

At Spectrum Community School, exposures have been reported on April 19, 20 and 21.

Meanwhile, at Cowichan Valley Open Learning, exposures occurred on April 21 and 22, according to Island Health.

At Departure Bay Elementary, an exposure occurred on April 21, say health officials.

Whenever a potential COVID-19 exposure takes place at a school, Island Health conducts contact tracing and reaches out to anyone who was at a high risk of exposure. Families that are not contacted by public health workers can continue attending school as usual.

"If you or your child have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact, be assured that Island Health’s public health team will contact you directly and provide further instruction," reads the Island Health website.

There are currently 16 schools listed on the Island Health school exposure website. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.