VICTORIA -- Island Health is notifying families of recent COVID-19 exposures at three schools in Victoria and Nanaimo.

In the Victoria area, exposures have been reported at South Park Elementary School and Spectrum Community School.

At South Park Elementary, COVID-19 exposures took place on March 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, at Spectrum Community School, located at 957 Burnside Rd. W., exposures occurred on March 8, 9, 10 and 11, according to Island Health.

In Nanaimo, multiple exposures took place at Brechin Elementary School earlier this month.

The exposures occurred on March 4, 5, 8, 9, 10 and 12.

At each school, the exposure is limited to just one person. Whenever an exposure occurs, Island Health conducts contact tracing and will notify anyone who needs to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health website.

As of Monday morning, there are 13 Vancouver Island schools listed on Island Health's COVID-19 exposure list. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure date.