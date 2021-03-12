VICTORIA -- Island Health has identified a COVID-19 exposure at a Victoria-area middle school.

Exposures occurred on March 3, 4, 5 and 9 at Lansdowne Middle School, located at 1765 Lansdowne Road.

Island Health will contact anyone who is at a high-risk of exposure. Families that are not contacted by health-care staff can continue attending the school as usual.

Lansdowne is the latest school to be added to Island Health's COVID-19 exposure list.

On Thursday, another Victoria school and a Nanaimo school were added to the list, which now includes 10 schools across the island.

Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.

"We are providing this information so school staff, students and parents can be assured that public health is aware and acting upon all detected COVID-19 exposures within schools," reads the Island Health website.