VICTORIA -- Two more schools on Vancouver Island have recently reported COVID-19 exposures.

Cedar Elementary School in Nanaimo and Victoria West Elementary School in Victoria have reported COVID-19 exposures since the beginning of March.

A single person who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended Cedar Elementary on March 8 and 10.

Meanwhile, a similar exposure occurred at Victoria West Elementary on March 2, 3 and 4.

Whenever a COVID-19 exposure is reported at a school, Island Health works to identify anyone who may have been at a high-risk of exposure.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health website.

There are currently 12 schools listed on Island Health's school exposure website. Each school remains on the list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.