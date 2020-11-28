VANCOUVER -- Two people are safe after their small plane crashed in the ocean south of Courtenay, near Royston, B.C. Saturday afternoon.

Images from the scene show the aircraft partially submerged in water upside down.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver Island they watched the plane flying low near Gartley Point before it hit the water.

Both occupants of the aircraft survived the crash, according to witnesses.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria told CTV News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident was unclear Saturday evening.

Pilot and passenger shaken and soaked, but safe after plane crashes into ocean off of Royston. Details tonight on ⁦@CTVNewsVI⁩ pic.twitter.com/hcmkaVN0UD — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) November 29, 2020

