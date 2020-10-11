VANCOUVER -- A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Victoria International Airport Saturday afternoon, landing their small plane on its belly in a grassy area near the airport's runways.

A spokesperson for the airport told CTV News Vancouver Island that the plane was a Nanchang CJ-6. The Nanchang is a type of Chinese military training plane that’s commonly held by private owners, according to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

The airport said the pilot of the small plane was uninjured.

"We are extremely glad there were no serious injuries and the pilot was successful in doing his landing," the spokesperson said.

After the emergency landing, the aircraft was loaded onto a trailer and taken back to the owner's hangar.

Photos posted on social media show the aftermath of the crash, with the plane on its belly and emergency vehicles responding to the scene.