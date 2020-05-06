VICTORIA -- Two people remain at large after Victoria police discovered a large amount of colour-coded drugs and stolen property at an apartment building last week.

The items were found following a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking and stolen property in the region.

Police say that in mid-April, officers received a tip from the public and began a drug trafficking investigation related to a house in the 1100 block of Kings Road.

As the investigation unfolded, two suspects – a man and a woman – who lived at the home moved to a multi-unit residential building in the 3200 block of Quadra Street.

Police continued the investigation at the new location, and eventually executed a search warrant on the property on April 30.

Victoria Police, Saanich Police and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) entered the unit and located “significant amounts” of drugs, some of which were colour-coded and packaged for trafficking.

The two residents were not inside the suite at the time.

In total, police seized 600 grams of fentanyl – in different colours – 300 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of psilocybin and roughly $10,000 in cash.

“In addition, significant quantities of cutting agents, cooking supplies, dyes and drying equipment were also seized,” say police.

Officers also found shotgun ammunition, two imitation firearms and a range of stolen property, including jewelry, clothing with security tags still attached and small kitchen appliances.

Police say they are continuing to search for the man and the woman, who are believed to be “evading police.”

VicPD is now working to secure warrants for their arrest, and are recommending four separate charges for each individual. Police say the man faces additional recommended charges for violating court-ordered conditions.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7260.

Images of many of the seized items can be viewed below: