VICTORIA -- Three people have been arrested and 25 guns were seized by the West Shore RCMP following three investigations into suspected drug trafficking across Greater Victoria.

Mounties say that the arrests occurred on Saturday after police executed three search warrants on separate properties that were suspected of being used for drug trafficking.

Police say that “covert surveillance” was conducted at the three residences, located in Langford, Sooke and Saanich.

RCMP say they believe that the three properties were “connected in a sophisticated multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking ring.”

The three search warrants then led to the discovery of packaged cocaine, two vehicles connected to drug trafficking, more than $9,000 in cash, body armour and 25 firearms – including a restricted and loaded “AR-15 style carbine rifle,” a prohibited sawed off shotgun and a pistol equipped with a silencer.

“This was a lengthy and complex investigation requiring many police resources,” said Cpl. Ryan Walsh of the West Shore RCMP drugs and organized crime unit.

“We seized a significant amount of cocaine packaged and ready to be sold. We also seized numerous firearms as well as three sets of soft and hard body armour along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and prohibited magazines,” he said.

One woman, 25, and two men, 36 and 46, were arrested Saturday for drug trafficking and firearms related offences.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.