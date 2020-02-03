VICTORIA -- Thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry was stolen from an antique store in a Nanaimo mall over the weekend.

According to the Nanaimo RCMP, thieves broke in to the Luis Porretta Fine Arts and Antiques store located in the North Town Centre Mall just before 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Police believe that the person or persons involved broke through the rear door of a display case, which contained a number of rings, and stole seven gold and diamond rings inside.

Mounties estimate that the value of the seven rings stolen is approximately $15,000.

Meanwhile, a second significant theft struck the Nanaimo area recently.

Sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday, a storage locker was broken into at 1640 Northfield Dr.

Police say that thieves cut through a barbed wire fence to access the storage unit, then destroyed the structure's front door to access what was inside. In total, police estimate thousands of dollars' worth of plumbing gear was taken.

Anyone with information on either theft is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.