VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a store's employee and threatened to stab them several weeks ago.

The attack occurred on Jan. 11 in a business in the north end of Nanaimo. Police say that a male employee of the business noticed a man trying to walk out of the store's front door with two speakers, valued at $1500, without paying for them.

The employee, 26, then approached the man, who turned on the employee and punched him several times. He then threatened to stab him and implied he had a knife in one of his pockets.

The man then fled the area.

Once police arrived, the employee said that he was shaken but was otherwise uninjured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s with greying brown hair. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and a large khaki sweater.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.