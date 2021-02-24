VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries says one of its employees at the Swartz Bay terminal near Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19, but there is no risk to the general public.

The ferry operator confirmed in an email to CTV News Vancouver Island that an employee at the terminal had contracted the coronavirus, adding that contact tracing has been completed and Island Health has determined that "there were no contacts involving risk or re-transmission to the general public."

"A number of other employees" who had direct contact with the worker who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19, BC Ferries said. None of those employees are currently showing symptoms of the disease, the company added.

Other employees who may have had indirect contact with the person who tested positive have also been instructed to monitor themselves for symptoms.

"We take this seriously and are committed to a safe and healthy workplace and will continue to work closely with Public Health on this situation," BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said in the email. "We wish our fellow employee a speedy recovery, and request privacy and respect for this person at this time."