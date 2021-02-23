Advertisement
BC Ferries sees low passenger numbers, stays afloat with federal funding
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday Aug. 26, 2011. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries recorded net earnings of $98.4 million in its latest quarter -- thanks to $154.8 million in federal-provincial Safe Restart funding.
The ferry corporation says without the funding, it would have seen a loss of $56.4 million for the three months ending December 31st.
It says the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on its operations.
Passenger traffic was down nearly 40 per cent and the number of vehicles carried was 22.3 per cent lower than in the same period a year earlier.
(The Canadian Press)