VICTORIA -- Island Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at a school in the Comox area.

The potential exposures occurred on Feb. 16 and 17 at Ecole au-Coeur-de-L'ile, located at 566 Linshart Rd.

So far, just a single member of the school community has tested positive for the virus.

Island Health will reach out to any close contacts of the individual. If you are not contacted by the health authority, it is safe to continue attending the school as usual.

There are now 10 schools listed on Island Health's list of potential COVID-19 school exposure sites. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.

According to Island Health, each exposure warning is limited to just one person attending their school while carrying the virus.