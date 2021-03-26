Advertisement
Worker at B.C. legislature tests positive for COVID-19
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 4:13PM PDT
The British Columbia Legislature is framed by cherry blossoms as a pedestrian passes by in Victoria in this file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
VANCOUVER -- Someone who works at the B.C. legislature has tested positive for COVID-19, the legislature's clerk confirmed Friday.
Kate Ryan-Lloyd told CTV News Vancouver Island in an email that she was advised of the positive test "late Thursday afternoon."
The person who tested positive is self-isolating and contact tracing has been conducted within the workplace, Ryan-Lloyd said.
Cleaning protocols, daily health checks and self-monitoring for symptoms continue to be in place at the legislature, in accordance with the facility's COVID-19 Safety Plan, the clerk added.