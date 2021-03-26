VICTORIA -- Health officials identified 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday, setting an all-time record for new cases confirmed in a single day.

The new coronavirus cases were among 908 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, bringing B.C.’s total to 95,677 cases since the pandemic began.

The previous record for most single-day cases in the island region was 46 cases, set on Jan. 20 and tied on Feb. 19.

Officials have now recorded 3,094 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Three more people in B.C died from the disease Friday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,449.

None of the deaths announced Thursday were in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 28 people.

There are currently 307 active cases in the island region, including 14 people in hospital and one in critical care. One of those active cases includes a worker at the B.C. legislature who tested positive on Thursday, CTV News has learned.

Island Health identified the locations of 266 active cases on Friday, including 117 in the South Island, 128 in the Central Island and 21 in the North Island.

Officials confirmed 140 new COVID-19 variant cases in B.C. on Friday for a total of 1,912 variant cases recorded in the province. Approximately 258 variant cases are now active in B.C.

Health officials have now administered 637,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in B.C., including 87,233 secondary doses.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Friday that the increasing number of new cases – especially variant cases – is concerning.

The health officials say B.C.’s Lower Mainland continues to be a hotspot for variants, in particular.

"We have been able to slowly turn the dial on some restrictions," Dix and Henry said. "However, we all need to remember while some activities are safe for us to do, others simply are not."

The officials warned British Columbians to avoid large indoor gatherings where masks aren’t being used or barriers aren’t in place. “Seeing different friends on different days – even if we are outside – is unsafe,” they added.

On Thursday, Henry and Dix announced a temporary allowance for indoor religious services starting March 28, as well as updated rules on care home visits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.