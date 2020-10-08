VICTORIA -- Another uncapped syringe has been found deliberately placed where someone could get injured in the Victoria area, this time attached to a door in Saanich.

Police are investigating after the hypodermic needle and a piece of gauze were taped to the back door of a business on Sept. 30.

Saanich police say the incident was captured on a security camera just before 7 p.m. near Burnside Road West and Harriet Road.

Staff at the business found the needle the following morning.

Police say a white woman in her 30s deliberately attached the needle and gauze using tape that was already on the door.

She is described as 5' 6" tall with short brown hair. She was wearing a white hooded sweater, black jacket, black pants and black flip-flops at the time.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police.

WATCH: Police release video of this woman intentionally sticking an uncapped needle to an intercom system at a business in #Saanich.



It was deliberately placed where someone could get injured. @CTVNews https://t.co/qSwfgoGJLi pic.twitter.com/QXZeMXT6SI — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) October 8, 2020

In August, hypodermic needles were found taped to a bench behind Victoria city hall and on a railing in Beacon Hill Park.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes told CTV News he was shocked by the most recent incident.

“It is despicable that somebody would willfully place a needle to harm another person in any place,” Haynes said. “I would like them to be found and them to get the help they need. I hope it is the end of it.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman is asked to contact either the Saanich Police Department at 250-4754321 or the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-877.