

CTV Vancouver Island





Police were out canvassing the area around The Bay Centre in downtown Victoria Monday after a 12-year-old girl was stalked and sexually assaulted in the mall on the weekend.

The disturbing incident happened around noon on Sunday. The man apparently followed two young girls around the busy downtown mall, according to police.

Then inside a store, investigators say he sexually assaulted one of the two girls before fleeing north on Douglas Street.

The girl was shaken by the assault but did not suffer any injuries, according to police.

"What happened yesterday should not happen in our community," said Victoria police spokesman Const. Matt Rutherford. "We're investigating it and hopefully through the assistance of the public, we're able to locate and speak with that man."

Police are also concerned over witness reports that as the man fled, it appeared he was changing out of a disguise.

ALERT | Suspect sought in stalking/sexual assault of 12-year-old girl. Do you recognize this man? If so, call 911, or @VicCrimeStop at 1(800) 222-8477. #F187091 #yyj More Info: https://t.co/0QKspLiGQe pic.twitter.com/VmGx9Nrjnd — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 19, 2018

The man was seen inside the mall wearing glasses and a camouflage toque, but security footage from an exterior surveillance camera shows him without the toque and glasses.

Rutherford said the investigation is still in the early stages, but police are hopeful there are more witnesses out there because of how high-traffic the area is.

"We're hoping somebody from the public will either remember seeing something or know who the man is and we can locate and arrest him," he said.

The man is described as Caucasian or Aboriginal, 40 years old, has short facial hair and a medium build. He was wearing glasses, a camouflage toque, grey hat, dark hoodie, a black winter jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Anyone who sees the man should call 911 immediately.