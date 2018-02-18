

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the Bay Centre around noon on Sunday.

Police say the attacker appears to have followed two young girls into a store, waited until they were alone and then physically and sexually assaulted one of them.

He was last seen running northbound on Douglas Street.

The man is described as Caucasian or Aboriginal, 40 years old, has short facial hair and a medium build. He was wearing glasses, a camouflage toque, grey hat, dark hoodie, a black winter jacket and jeans.

Police say the victim did not require treatment at the hospital for any physical injuries, but is being offered support.

Anyone with information should contact Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALERT | Suspect sought in stalking/sexual assault of 12-year-old girl. Do you recognize this man? If so, call 911, or @VicCrimeStop at 1(800) 222-8477. #F187091 #yyj More Info: https://t.co/0QKspLiGQe pic.twitter.com/VmGx9Nrjnd — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 19, 2018