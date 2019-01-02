

UPDATE: The BCLC says a Thursday deadline has come and gone for someone who bought a winning lottery ticket last year worth $1-million.

Original story: They might not even know it, but someone who bought a winning lottery ticket in Victoria last year is about to lose $1-million.

The Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased from a Victoria retailer on Jan. 3, 2018 and has gone unclaimed for a year.

But by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, it expires – and the prize money along with it.

The winning ticket was an exact match for the 10-digit number drawn a year ago: 18923844-07.

If the person who won the draw claims their prize before the Thursday deadline, the BC Lottery Corporation will release their name and the specific retailer they purchased the ticket from.

BCLC has asked all lottery players to check any place they might keep old tickets to see if they're a winner.