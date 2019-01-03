

CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Lottery Corporation says a Thursday deadline has come and gone for someone who could have been $1-million richer.

A winning Lotto 6/49 lottery ticket purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018 expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, BCLC confirmed.

It means the prize money will go back into the pool for future draws.

The winning ticket was an exact match for the 10-digit number drawn a year ago.

BCLC says in the past 10 years, there has been $5.2-million in unclaimed winnings. After Thursday's deadline passed, that total is now $6.2-million.

In the last 10 years, five tickets that were million-dollar winners have gone unclaimed.

Because no one claimed the prize, BCLC will not release the name of the retailer the ticket was purchased at.