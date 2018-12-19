

Victorians, check that old lottery ticket in your wallet – it could make you $1-million richer.

The BC Lottery Corporation says time is running out for someone who purchased a winning 6/49 ticket in B.C.'s Capital earlier this year to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was an exact match for the 10-digit number drawn on Jan. 3, 2018: 18923844-07.

The winner has until the end of the business day on Jan. 3, 2019 – just over two weeks from today – to come forward and claim their prize.

If they come forward, BCLC will announce their name and the specific location they bought the ticket from.

The corporation is asking all lottery players to look anywhere they might keep old tickets to see if they are the province's newest millionaire.

BCLC says so far this year, four Lotto 6/49 jackpots have been own in B.C. The odds of winning are currently pegged at one in nearly 14-million.