VICTORIA -- Environment Canada is warning that strong winds may cause damage to homes and property on northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.

The warning was issued early Thursday morning as southeast winds approaching 90 km/h are expected.

By early afternoon, the winds are expected to ease and veer to the west.

The weather service says loose objects may be tossed by the gusts, causing damage or injuries.

Residents scan report severe weather via email to BCstorm@canada.ca or via Twitter using the hashtag #BCStorm.