VICTORIA -- Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for nearly all of Vancouver Island Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, a wind warning was issued for northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, which called for winds of up to 90 km/h.

Then, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for east, west, and inland Vancouver Island.

The weather agency believes west and inland Vancouver Island will see the heaviest rainfall, with 100 to 150 millimetres of rain expected to pour across the two regions. The rain is predicted to continue through Friday before easing Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, in east Vancouver Island, rainfall totals of up to 60 millimetres are expected. On the east coast of the island, the rain is expected to begin falling overnight before intensifying Friday. Rains are then predicted to ease by midday Saturday.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," warns Environment Canada. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

The latest information on the weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada's website here.