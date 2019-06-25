There will be a new escape route this winter for Vancouver Island travelers as WestJet announces a number of new destinations from Canadian airports.

On Tuesday, WestJet announced a weekly direct flight from Victoria International Airport to the Mexican hot spot Cabo San Lucas.

"Starting November 5, 2019, WestJet will operate nonstop between Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and Los Cabos Mexico International Airport (SJD)," said WestJet in an early morning statement.

Flights from Victoria to Cabo are expect to take under five hours in the air and boast that Canadian travelers will be on the beach by the afternoon.

The cost of flights will vary depending on departure date, but a brief scan of prices showed a round trip leaving Victoria on Nov. 5 and returning on Nov. 12 would cost $738.29.

WestJet will use its 737-700 aircraft for the non-stop flights.

The airline will now operate 90 weekly departures from Victoria’s airport connecting to seven locations in Canada and abroad.