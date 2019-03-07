

Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island





Your next flight from Victoria to Seattle may have to include a stop in Vancouver.

In September, Delta Air Lines will end the Seattle-bound flights it has offered from Victoria since 2016.

The Victoria Airport Authority confirmed that Sept. 2 will see the last Delta flight between the two cities.

The Atlanta-based airline is the second carrier this year to eliminate Victoria flights.

In January, United Airlines scrubbed its San Francisco flights after flying from Victoria to the Bay Area for more than 10 years. United squashed the route due to scheduling issues and a lack of suitable airplanes, the company said.

Alaska Airlines continues to fly direct between Seattle and Victoria.