The same type of Boeing aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people onboard including 18 Canadians, is also used by two airlines that fly in and out of Victoria.

Victoria International Airport confirms that the Boeing 737 Max 8 is used by Sunwing and WestJet flights that run out of its terminal.

WestJet uses the plane on domestic flights in and out of YYJ including Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto, while Sunwing uses it on flights between Victoria and Mexico.

Airport officials say the planes run, on average, 200 times a month from YYJ.

Concerns have been raised in Canada about Boeing's 737 Max 8 planes in the wake of the deadly crash, and some countries have grounded the aircraft entirely.

It follows a similar crash involving a Max 8 that killed 189 people in Indonesia just four months ago.

Officials in China, Indonesia and Ethiopia have ordered airlines to ground Max 8 planes, while some airlines have pre-emptively taken theirs out of service.

Air Canada and WestJet have since issued statements saying they were confident in the safety of their Max 8 planes.

The planes are also used on many flights out of Vancouver International Airport. Air Canada said it has 24 of the Max 8s on routes including Vancouver-Montreal and Calgary-Vancouver. WestJet said it has 13 of the aircraft in its fleet.

Federal transport minister Marc Garneau has cautioned against jumping to conclusions about Max 8 planes, telling media he would board the same type of aircraft "without hesitation."

It remains unclear why the Ethiopian Airlines jetliner crashed in sunny, clear weather shortly after takeoff just outside of the country's capital of Addis Ababa.

