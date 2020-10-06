VICTORIA -- The decades-old Western Speedway in Langford has been sold, CTV News has learned.

The speedway was listed for sale in March as part of an estate sale. The property, located at 2207 Millstream Rd., was part of owner Vera E. Wille’s estate.

The executors and beneficiaries of the estate decided to list the speedway for sale earlier this year, according to Duncan Thompson, a consultant on the property.

An asking price for the 81-acre property was not disclosed in March, though the listing said that taxes for the property were $192,755 in 2019.

Due to confidentiality agreements, it is unclear how much the property was purchased for or what the new owner’s intentions will be for the land.

The speedway property is zoned for commercial recreation, rural residential and one- and two-family residential developments.

A competitive bid process for the property was open from March to June. CTV News has confirmed that one of the offers has been accepted.

Western Speedway first opened in Langford in 1954.