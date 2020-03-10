VICTORIA -- The future of a Greater Victoria landmark is up in the air Tuesday.

The Western Speedway in Langford has been a destination for Vancouver Island auto-racing fans for decades. Now it's on the market.

The speedway property at 2207 Millstream Rd. was listed publicly in an estate sale Tuesday by a Victoria commercial real estate company.

The speedway is part of owner Vera E. Wille's estate and the executors and beneficiaries have elected to sell it, according to Duncan Thompson, a consultant on the property.

Wille died Oct. 16, 2017.

There is no asking price for the 81-acre property, but the listing stipulates that approximately 43 acres of the site are suitable for commercial use and 3.34 acres for possible residential development.

The property carries a mix of zonings, including commercial recreation, rural residential and one- and two-family residential.

The listing says the taxes on the property were $192,755 in 2019.

The site is designated as a "business or light industrial" area in Langford's official community plan.

The speedway property is available through a competitive bid process with offers due by June 18.

Qualified bidders will be asked to sign a confidentiality agreement before they are given access to further site data.