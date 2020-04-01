VICTORIA -- Several weapons and illicit substances have been seized by the West Shore RCMP as part of an ongoing investigation.

Mounties say that the items were seized Tuesday when police executed two search warrants at a residential property in Colwood.

Police were investigating the property and conducting covert surveillance on the residence as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

In total, Mounties discovered three replica handguns, brass knuckles, hundreds of Xanax pills, methamphetamine and “a large quantity of buffering agent” inside the home.

A 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman are now in custody for weapons-related offences.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.