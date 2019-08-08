

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in Port Alberni are asking potential victims of an alleged serial sex offender to come forward and warning the public to report any violations of his bail conditions.

Port Alberni RCMP say they began investigating Colin Robert Hall for sexual assault in March, and arrested him shortly after the investigation began.

Investigators soon learned about multiple alleged victims, some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged assaults. Police say the allegations span "several years," and may have occurred in other locations.

In May, Hall was arrested on the new offences. He has been charged with seven counts of sexual interference, seven counts of sexual assault, and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Police say Hall has been released on a recognizance of bail with several conditions:

He must not be in contact with any of his alleged victims

He must not be alone with anyone under 18 years of age

He cannot participate in any activities, jobs, or volunteer work with people under 18 without permission from a bail supervisor

He cannot spend time in places where minors gather, such as school grounds, playgrounds, swimming areas, or public parks

Anyone who sees Hall breaching any of these conditions is asked to immediately call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or 911.

Hall's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Port Alberni.