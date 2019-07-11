The government calls the disaster “the darkest hours in the history of Canadian submarine service.” Today, officials revealed just how long and dark those hours remain for many.

Nearly 15 years since a fire aboard HMCS Chicoutimi killed one Canadian submariner and injured several others, the Canadian Armed Forces released the preliminary findings of a long-term health study of the incident.

On Oct. 5, 2004, the Chicoutimi suffered a catastrophic electrical fire on its maiden voyage from Scotland to Canada. An international rescue effort was launched to save the disabled sub, but not before at least nine crewmembers were found injured and 32-year-old combat engineer Lt. Chris Saunders was killed.

On Wednesday it was revealed that 60 per cent of the Chicoutimi’s crew suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, 21 per cent suffered asthma and 15 per cent suffered depression in the wake of the disaster.

Exactly half of the crew were eventually deemed medically unfit to sail.

The long-term study analyzed the health of 250 people, including the 56 surviving Chicoutimi crewmembers, 42 support staff who looked after the sub in the wake of the disaster, and 152 randomly chosen submariners as a control group.

Less than two per cent of the control group reported any of the three illnesses found in the crew. There were no cases of cancer related to the incident recorded in either the crew or the support staff, as initially feared by many.

The findings were released Wednesday in Halifax, where the country’s newly minted navy commander and chief of staff apologized to the navy and called the report “unacceptably delayed.”

“We should have done better,” Vice-Admiral Art McDonald said, apologizing also for the lack of official communication with crew and families

“As the mental and physical well-being of our sailors and the care of our people is our first priority, we appreciate the significance of the study’s findings, and the importance of continuing to monitor the health of everyone who was exposed to the fire,” McDonald said.

The Chicoutimi is one of four used subs bought from the British in 1998.

The first stage of the study measured the overall health of participants in the five years before the fire and the five years after, according to the Department of National Defence.

The Chicoutimi has since gone on to successful service, based at CFB Esquimalt. In 2018, the sub spent 197 days at sea in the Asia-Pacific region, the longest-ever deployment for a Victoria-class sub.